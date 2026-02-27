Citigroup Inc. Has $23.16 Million Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 327.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 142,485 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $23,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 174.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.27.

Shares of MTSI opened at $247.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.18. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $84.00 and a one year high of $256.12. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.44.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 15.88%.The company had revenue of $271.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.090 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 261,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.43, for a total value of $66,600,360.09. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,759,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,630,084.85. This trade represents a 6.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,055,270 shares of company stock valued at $239,182,477 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM’s offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company’s solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

