Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $478,000 Stake in Centene Corporation $CNC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 682.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 455.6% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Centene during the third quarter worth about $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Centene by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 11,011.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 54.9% during the third quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.35. Centene Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $66.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.03. Centene had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $49.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Centene has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on Centene and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Centene from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that specializes in providing services to government-sponsored and national health programs. The company primarily acts as a managed care organization, delivering healthcare coverage and administering benefits for Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicare Advantage, and individual marketplace plans. Centene also contracts with federal and state agencies to manage specialty care programs and community-based services for vulnerable populations.

Centene’s offerings extend beyond traditional insurance to include a range of specialty and support services.

