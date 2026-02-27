Clearstead Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Realty Income Corporation $O

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 68.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,506 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 586.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 806.5% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on O shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $66.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.34. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $67.15. The company has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.420 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.00%.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

