Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust $FXF

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Free Report) by 428.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,260,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 101,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,326,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period.

FXF stock opened at $114.12 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 52-week low of $98.27 and a 52-week high of $116.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.38.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. The Shares are focused to offer investors an opportunity to participate in the market for the Swiss Franc through an investment in securities.

