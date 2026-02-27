Clearstead Advisors LLC Takes $579,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 81.4% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,203,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,173 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 320.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,611,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,972 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 28,780.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,710,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,458,000 after buying an additional 1,704,665 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,955,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,334,000 after buying an additional 1,056,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,826,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,261,000 after buying an additional 904,518 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $52.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.14. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.92 and a one year high of $52.77.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

