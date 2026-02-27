CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 477,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $31,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 2.2% during the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Summitry LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its holdings in CocaCola by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A raised its holdings in CocaCola by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 30,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in CocaCola by 1.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $80.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.74. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The stock has a market cap of $346.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.46.

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $85.00 target price on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several quarterly and annual EPS forecasts for KO (Q1/Q2 2026–2027 and FY2026–FY2028), lifting FY2027 and FY2028 estimates and nudging nearer‑term quarter estimates higher — a direct fundamental reason for positive sentiment around earnings power and forward profitability. Read More.

Zacks Research raised several quarterly and annual EPS forecasts for KO (Q1/Q2 2026–2027 and FY2026–FY2028), lifting FY2027 and FY2028 estimates and nudging nearer‑term quarter estimates higher — a direct fundamental reason for positive sentiment around earnings power and forward profitability. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Citi conference participation: CFO John Murphy will present at the Citi Global Consumer & Retail Conference on March 9, providing investors live access to management commentary and an earnings‑cycle update (could clarify strategy and outlook but is informational rather than catalytic). Read More.

Citi conference participation: CFO John Murphy will present at the Citi Global Consumer & Retail Conference on March 9, providing investors live access to management commentary and an earnings‑cycle update (could clarify strategy and outlook but is informational rather than catalytic). Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Operational / strategic moves: Coca‑Cola is pausing U.S. availability of Topo Chico temporarily for production upgrades while promoting BodyArmor as the official NCAA March Madness sports drink and preparing a CEO transition — mixed near‑term supply disruption vs. marketing/brand gains and leadership change. Read More.

Operational / strategic moves: Coca‑Cola is pausing U.S. availability of Topo Chico temporarily for production upgrades while promoting BodyArmor as the official NCAA March Madness sports drink and preparing a CEO transition — mixed near‑term supply disruption vs. marketing/brand gains and leadership change. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry context & comparisons: Analyst pieces weighing PepsiCo vs. Coca‑Cola and coverage of Keurig Dr Pepper’s plans provide sector framing — useful for relative valuation and positioning but not company‑specific catalysts. Read More.

Industry context & comparisons: Analyst pieces weighing PepsiCo vs. Coca‑Cola and coverage of Keurig Dr Pepper’s plans provide sector framing — useful for relative valuation and positioning but not company‑specific catalysts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose sharply in February — shorted shares increased ~21.5% to ~41.2M (about 1.0% of float) with a ~1.8 days‑to‑cover — that can pressure sentiment and amplify downside on weak news or earnings. Data source: Market data

In other CocaCola news, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $26,046,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,410,296.60. This represents a 49.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

