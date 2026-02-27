Compound Planning Inc. Acquires 5,779 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 91.4% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,920.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.7% in the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYMI opened at $101.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $65.08 and a twelve month high of $101.71.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

