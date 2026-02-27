Compound Planning Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 86.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,240 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 3rd quarter worth $809,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 36.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Rio Tinto by 28.8% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,501 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 97.3% in the third quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Trading Down 1.7%

Rio Tinto stock opened at $99.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Rio Tinto PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.67 and a fifty-two week high of $101.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.21.

Rio Tinto Announces Dividend

Key Headlines Impacting Rio Tinto

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $2.54 dividend. This represents a yield of 527.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th.

Here are the key news stories impacting Rio Tinto this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Argus raised their price target on Rio Tinto from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. HSBC cut Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Erste Group Bank raised Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Rio Tinto to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RIO

Rio Tinto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto is a global mining and metals company that explores for, mines, processes and markets a wide range of commodities. Its principal products include iron ore, aluminum, copper, diamonds and various other minerals and industrial materials. The company’s activities span the full value chain from exploration and project development to mining, processing, smelting and refining, supplying raw materials to industries such as steelmaking, automotive, packaging, electronics and construction.

The origins of Rio Tinto date back to mining operations in the Rio Tinto region of Spain in the 19th century, and the group has since grown into a multinational enterprise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.