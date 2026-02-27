Compound Planning Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 86.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,240 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 3rd quarter worth $809,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 36.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Rio Tinto by 28.8% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,501 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 97.3% in the third quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.
Rio Tinto Trading Down 1.7%
Rio Tinto stock opened at $99.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Rio Tinto PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.67 and a fifty-two week high of $101.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.21.
- Positive Sentiment: Rio reported record copper and bauxite output for 2025, completed the Arcadium acquisition, doubled copper EBITDA, cut unit costs and the board raised the final dividend — developments that support earnings and shareholder returns. Rio Tinto Production Milestones And Arcadium Deal Test Dividend Strength
- Positive Sentiment: Codelco and Rio Tinto signed an early agreement to consider joint investments — a partnership that could accelerate copper project development and de‑risk large capital plans. Codelco, Rio Tinto sign early agreement to weigh investments
- Positive Sentiment: A new industry forecast pegs mining as a multitrillion-dollar market by 2030 and lists Rio among leading miners — a thematic tailwind for long‑term commodity demand exposure. Mining Industry Report 2026-2035: A $2.75+ Trillion Market by 2030 with BHP Group, Rio Tinto Group, Glencore, Vale, and China Shenhua Energy Co Leading
- Neutral Sentiment: Citi suggests Rio still needs a clear differentiator and that M&A is likely the path investors expect — commentary that frames possible future catalyst scenarios but does not change near‑term fundamentals. Is M&A still the answer for Rio Tinto? … this investment bank thinks so
- Neutral Sentiment: Rio is named among companies positioning to supply rare earths (yttrium, scandium) amid reported aerospace shortages — a potential diversification opportunity but not yet a material revenue stream. Five Rare Earth Stocks To Watch As Shortages Hit Aerospace
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts expect Australian iron ore output to rise ~2.6% in 2026 — higher supply can pressure prices but also supports volume; net impact on Rio depends on realized prices versus cost improvements. Project ramp-ups and new projects set to lift Australia’s iron ore output in 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: A board appointment at a junior miner highlights a former Rio project director’s move to another company (minor relevance but underscores talent flows from Rio projects). Sage Potash Welcomes Richard Lock to the Company’s Board of Directors
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of junior copper projects (e.g., Lion Copper & Gold) is market background for copper supply/demand but not directly material to Rio today. Lion Copper and Gold progressing copper project in Nevada to realize production by 2029
- Negative Sentiment: Barclays downgraded Rio to Equal Weight, which can reduce near‑term investor demand and amplify selling pressure despite the company’s strong results. Barclays Downgrades Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) to Equal Weight
Several research analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Argus raised their price target on Rio Tinto from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. HSBC cut Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Erste Group Bank raised Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Rio Tinto to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.
Rio Tinto is a global mining and metals company that explores for, mines, processes and markets a wide range of commodities. Its principal products include iron ore, aluminum, copper, diamonds and various other minerals and industrial materials. The company’s activities span the full value chain from exploration and project development to mining, processing, smelting and refining, supplying raw materials to industries such as steelmaking, automotive, packaging, electronics and construction.
The origins of Rio Tinto date back to mining operations in the Rio Tinto region of Spain in the 19th century, and the group has since grown into a multinational enterprise.
