Compound Planning Inc. Has $1.06 Million Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF $JAVA

Compound Planning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,688 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,963,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,845,000 after buying an additional 2,098,043 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,761,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,420,000 after acquiring an additional 778,258 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,844,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,133,000 after purchasing an additional 775,005 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,155,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,654,000 after purchasing an additional 618,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,449,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,457,000 after purchasing an additional 286,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF stock opened at $76.18 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $77.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.01. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -83.71 and a beta of 0.81.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

