Compound Planning Inc. Has $838,000 Position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust $GGN

Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) by 434.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 162,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,087 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGN. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 200.0% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 31.0% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GGN opened at $5.76 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN: GGN) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by GAMCO Investors, Inc The trust seeks to provide current income and secondarily capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and income‐producing securities of gold, natural resource and other commodity-related issuers. Shares of GGN are traded on the NYSE American exchange, offering investors access to a diversified portfolio of companies involved in mining, energy production and related industries.

The fund’s portfolio typically includes common and preferred stocks, debt instruments, royalty interests and other income-producing securities issued by issuers engaged in exploration, extraction, processing and distribution of precious metals, energy and natural resources.

