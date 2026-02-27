Compound Planning Inc. Invests $848,000 in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF $FEZ

Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,006,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,171.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,586,000 after buying an additional 1,366,460 shares during the period.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $69.16 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $69.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.59.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index. The EURO STOXX Index is a broad liquid subset of the STOXX Europe 600 Index. The Index captures approximately 60% of the free-float market capitalization of the EURO STOXX Total Market Index, which in turn covers approximately 95% of the free float market capitalization of the represented countries.

