Compound Planning Inc. Invests $884,000 in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF $IYY

Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYY. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,989,000. VeraBank N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $575,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $167.83 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $116.99 and a 1 year high of $169.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.99.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Further Reading

