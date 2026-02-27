Compound Planning Inc. Invests $925,000 in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF $FLCO

Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,744,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,806 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,188,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,522,000 after buying an additional 78,004 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 942,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,347,000 after buying an additional 66,524 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 278,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 48,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLCO opened at $21.89 on Friday. Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0729 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. This is a boost from Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses a combined top-down and bottom-up approach to select investment-grade USD-denominated bonds without a duration target. FLCO was launched on Oct 3, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

