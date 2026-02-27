Compound Planning Inc. Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF $XME

Compound Planning Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 225.5% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,793,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2,642.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,959,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,706,000 after buying an additional 1,887,867 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 485,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,281,000 after buying an additional 311,902 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 455,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,614,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 323,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $120.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.28. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $45.89 and a 52-week high of $135.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.27.

