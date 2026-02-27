Compound Planning Inc. Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF $XME

Compound Planning Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 225.5% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,793,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2,642.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,959,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,706,000 after buying an additional 1,887,867 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 485,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,281,000 after buying an additional 311,902 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 455,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,614,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 323,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $120.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.28. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $45.89 and a 52-week high of $135.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.27.
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.