Compound Planning Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 175.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $681,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 37,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $280.24 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.64 and a 12 month high of $298.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.94.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

