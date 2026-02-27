Compound Planning Inc. Sells 237,080 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF $COMT

Compound Planning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,080 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 68,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. 1.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of COMT opened at $27.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.54 million, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 0.23. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $28.36.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $1.9271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 795.0%. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -59.90%.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

