Core Alternative Capital Has $21.67 Million Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Core Alternative Capital reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,084 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,618 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 6.3% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 3.7% in the third quarter. American Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 18,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $272.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $288.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The company had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.15%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 target price on Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Phillip Securities raised Apple from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 1st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $239.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.41.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

