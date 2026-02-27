Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,036 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 58.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,749 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,036 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,444,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,074,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607,982 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth $578,009,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,624,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,026 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,223,776 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $219,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Target by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,165,396 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $213,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,885 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Target from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Target from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Target from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Target from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.93.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $114.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.97. Target Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.44 and a 52 week high of $127.06. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.43 and its 200-day moving average is $97.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 55.34%.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

