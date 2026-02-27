Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 1,623 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Rexford Capital Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI opened at $471.48 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $359.36 and a one year high of $492.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $408.90 and its 200-day moving average is $422.73.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.24. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 110.75% and a net margin of 18.44%.The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $499.00 price objective (up from $443.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Argus raised Motorola Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.14.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.09, for a total value of $23,404,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,078,401.03. This represents a 51.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

