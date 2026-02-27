Dakota Wealth Management Buys Shares of 6,409 Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the third quarter worth $45,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Nebius Group in the third quarter valued at $50,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Nebius Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nebius Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Nebius Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBIS stock opened at $104.88 on Friday. Nebius Group N.V. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of -71.84 and a beta of 3.90.

Nebius Group ( NASDAQ:NBIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.05 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NBIS. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Freedom Capital raised Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.22.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

