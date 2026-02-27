Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

Dakota Wealth Management cut its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 70.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,639,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of IWV opened at $392.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.72. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $273.60 and a 52 week high of $397.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index). It serves as the underlying index for Russell 3000 Growth and Value series and the Russell 1000 and Russell 2000 Indexes, as well as their respective Growth and Value series. The Fund invests in sectors, such as technology, financial services, consumer discretionary, healthcare, producer durables, energy, consumer staples, utilities, materials & processing and S-T Securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.