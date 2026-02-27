Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,274 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 17.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,377,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 161,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,534,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 104,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,853,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $203.79 on Friday. Valero Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.19.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.55. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.91%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.83%.

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.67.

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

