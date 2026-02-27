Dakota Wealth Management Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,511 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,241,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,336,366,000 after buying an additional 346,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,900,000 after buying an additional 33,213 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $556,192,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,492,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,433,000 after acquiring an additional 360,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,333,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,334,000 after purchasing an additional 58,772 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $202.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.16 and a 200-day moving average of $228.56. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $164.60 and a one year high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.22. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 357.00%. The business had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 27.73%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $224.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $239.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher John Perry bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $180.00 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,920. This represents a 50.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.54, for a total value of $65,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,738.10. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk’s product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

