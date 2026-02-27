Dakota Wealth Management Has $688,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,502 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 302,092,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,203,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,990,551,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,859,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,999 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 14,155,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,469,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,598,000 after purchasing an additional 88,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $2,193,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,006,722.72. This represents a 23.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $86.29 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $58.42 and a 12-month high of $97.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.71%.

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $99.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.03.

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

