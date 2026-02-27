Dakota Wealth Management Has $794,000 Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 67.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,865 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SFM. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

In related news, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 3,161 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $250,951.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,773.28. This trade represents a 36.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 17,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $1,488,529.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,965.60. This represents a 55.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $75.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day moving average of $96.26. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 5.95%.The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.440 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

