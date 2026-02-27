Dakota Wealth Management Invests $660,000 in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1,202.9% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 522.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 7,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $884,822.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 52,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,171,745.30. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 5,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $588,743.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 46,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,206,072.17. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,841 shares of company stock worth $2,046,166. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NVT. UBS Group initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut nVent Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVT

nVent Electric Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NVT stock opened at $121.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. nVent Electric PLC has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $122.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 18.25%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.53%.

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company’s electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.