Dakota Wealth Management Invests $928,000 in MNTN Inc. $MNTN

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in MNTN Inc. (NYSE:MNTN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNTN. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in MNTN during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of MNTN during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in MNTN during the third quarter worth about $186,000. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MNTN in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in MNTN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

In other MNTN news, Director Hadi Partovi sold 86,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $1,160,444.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 447,520 shares of company stock worth $6,005,775 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MNTN opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $448.05 million and a PE ratio of -6.54. MNTN Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.79.

MNTN (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.18 million. MNTN had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNTN shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on MNTN from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen raised MNTN to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $20.00 target price on MNTN in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of MNTN in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MNTN from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.45.

MNTN is a software platform specializing in connected television (CTV) advertising, offering marketers the tools to plan, launch and measure streaming TV campaigns. Its platform enables brands to reach audiences across major OTT and CTV channels, helping advertisers target viewers based on demographic, behavioral and contextual data.

The company’s core product suite includes campaign management, real-time bidding and performance analytics. MNTN integrates with leading streaming services and ad exchanges, allowing clients to execute programmatic buys, track view-through conversions and optimize media spend through automated reporting dashboards.

Founded by experienced digital advertising professionals, MNTN is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and primarily serves brands and agencies across the United States and Canada.

