Dakota Wealth Management Lowers Position in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 73.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,791 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tableaux LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,746,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,545,000 after purchasing an additional 785,864 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,100,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,723,000 after purchasing an additional 606,900 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new position in Roku during the second quarter worth approximately $36,035,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Roku by 379.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 456,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,140,000 after purchasing an additional 361,357 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $266,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,267 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,650.96. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.04, for a total value of $79,490.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,158. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,710 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,608. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock opened at $93.47 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $116.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 163.99 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.05.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Roku had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.87%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 13th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.96.

Roku, Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company’s platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku’s product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

