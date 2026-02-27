Dakota Wealth Management Makes New $618,000 Investment in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,796 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $770,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of eBay by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,459,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $223,683,000 after purchasing an additional 242,168 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in eBay by 407.8% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,469 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 21,257 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,229 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in eBay by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 181,787 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $16,534,000 after acquiring an additional 42,048 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 2,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total value of $238,746.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 55,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,615,815.60. This trade represents a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $157,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 5,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,597.40. This represents a 25.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 44,593 shares of company stock valued at $3,998,870 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $93.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on eBay from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, President Capital cut their price target on shares of eBay from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on eBay

eBay Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $87.90 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. eBay had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Key Headlines Impacting eBay

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.