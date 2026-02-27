Dakota Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Millrose Properties, Inc. $MRP

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Millrose Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,093,000. Blue Whale Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Millrose Properties by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 1,199,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,185,000 after purchasing an additional 609,083 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Millrose Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,614,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Millrose Properties by 497.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 527,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,045,000 after buying an additional 439,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Millrose Properties by 1,371.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 438,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after buying an additional 408,885 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE MRP opened at $31.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 18.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average of $31.80.

Millrose Properties ( NYSE:MRP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $189.50 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.6%. This is an increase from Millrose Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 5th. Millrose Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.47%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRP shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Millrose Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Millrose Properties in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

Millrose Properties Corp is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on the acquisition, ownership and development of industrial and logistics properties. The company seeks to capitalize on the growing demand for modern warehouse facilities driven by e-commerce, freight distribution and last-mile delivery requirements. Millrose structures its investments to generate stable, long-term rental income through diversified lease agreements with industrial and logistics operators.

The firm’s core activities include sourcing strategically located industrial assets, overseeing property management operations and executing targeted development or renovation projects.

