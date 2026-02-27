Dakota Wealth Management Sells 17,691 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 95.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,691 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $968.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on McKesson from $920.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McKesson from $983.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on McKesson from $914.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.50.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $973.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $865.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $803.36. McKesson Corporation has a one year low of $619.48 and a one year high of $977.27.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 338.97% and a net margin of 1.09%.The company had revenue of $106.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.03 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria Martinez sold 349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.87, for a total transaction of $328,014.63. Following the transaction, the director owned 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,900.87. This represents a 53.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.00, for a total value of $179,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,605. The trade was a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,143 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,070. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

