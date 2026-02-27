Dakota Wealth Management Sells 4,533 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 41.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,296 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Shopify by 101.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 66,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $191.00 target price on Shopify and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $165.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.64.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $125.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.82. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.84 and a 52 week high of $182.19. The company has a market capitalization of $163.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.83.

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

