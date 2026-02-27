Dakota Wealth Management Sells 5,493 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 33.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,493 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 110.1% during the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 284.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. HSBC raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $2,655,236.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $116.65 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $123.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.53. The company has a market cap of $98.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

