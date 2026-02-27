Dakota Wealth Management Sells 62,414 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,414 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 109,982,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,391,000 after buying an additional 290,693 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,108,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,592,000 after acquiring an additional 20,481,030 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,411,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,733,000 after acquiring an additional 488,836 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 21,525,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,987,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,622 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $27.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average is $24.09.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

