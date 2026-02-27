Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 31,940 Viper Energy Inc. $VNOM

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Viper Energy by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 503.3% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 82.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Viper Energy from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Viper Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of VNOM opened at $46.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.72. Viper Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.71 and a 52-week high of $48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of -201.95, a P/E/G ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.51.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Viper Energy had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Viper Energy Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is presently -573.91%.

Viper Energy Partners LP is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and intends to acquire mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. As a pass-through entity, Viper Energy Partners does not engage in drilling or production operations directly; instead, it generates revenues by holding overriding royalty interests, mineral fee interests and royalty fee interests. These interests entitle the partnership to receive a percentage of the proceeds from hydrocarbons produced and sold by third-party operators.

The partnership’s assets are concentrated in the Permian Basin, with a primary focus on the Delaware Basin region of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

