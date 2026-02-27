Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.36 Million Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,111 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 29,214 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Coign Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. OneAscent Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $1,892,549.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,325,493.76. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average is $30.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $32.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Comcast from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 target price on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

