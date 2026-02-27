Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $1.23 Million in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $IONS

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $2,340,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 862,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,431,000 after purchasing an additional 343,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,790,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,669.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 312,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,430,000 after purchasing an additional 294,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,650,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $80.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.63. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 0.29.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.18). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.15.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 56,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,660,775.68. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 15,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $1,278,889.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,904.80. This trade represents a 32.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 464,579 shares of company stock worth $37,630,193. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat estimates — quarterly revenue came in around $203M, helped by strong Tryngolza sales, showing commercial traction for the lead product. Ionis Q4 Earnings & Sales Beat

Q4 revenue beat estimates — quarterly revenue came in around $203M, helped by strong Tryngolza sales, showing commercial traction for the lead product. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst note: Stifel nudged its price target higher to $77 and maintained a Hold — a modest vote of confidence but the target still sits below the stock’s recent trade, so it’s not a bullish catalyst. Benzinga: Stifel Price Target

Analyst note: Stifel nudged its price target higher to $77 and maintained a Hold — a modest vote of confidence but the target still sits below the stock’s recent trade, so it’s not a bullish catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Management outreach — Ionis presented at the Oppenheimer Healthcare Life Sciences conference and posted its Q4 earnings call transcript and slide deck, giving investors more detail on commercialization plans and pipeline milestones. Useful for diligence but not immediately market‑moving. Oppenheimer Conference Transcript

Management outreach — Ionis presented at the Oppenheimer Healthcare Life Sciences conference and posted its Q4 earnings call transcript and slide deck, giving investors more detail on commercialization plans and pipeline milestones. Useful for diligence but not immediately market‑moving. Negative Sentiment: Soft FY‑2026 revenue guidance — Ionis guided revenue of $800–$825M, well below the street (~$895.6M). Management flagged slower uptake for some newer drugs, which put pressure on the stock despite the quarter’s revenue beat. Ionis Guides Below 2026 Sales Views

Soft FY‑2026 revenue guidance — Ionis guided revenue of $800–$825M, well below the street (~$895.6M). Management flagged slower uptake for some newer drugs, which put pressure on the stock despite the quarter’s revenue beat. Negative Sentiment: Profitability/EPS confusion and misses — headlines show mixed EPS outcomes (company reported an adjusted loss in the quarter with some outlets noting an EPS miss vs. consensus), which combined with the weak guide increased uncertainty on near‑term earnings power. Press Release / Slide Deck

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapies designed to modulate gene expression. The company’s proprietary antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) technology enables the selective binding of short synthetic strands of nucleic acids to messenger RNA (mRNA), thereby inhibiting or altering the production of disease-causing proteins. Ionis’ pipeline spans a range of therapeutic areas, including neurological disorders, cardiovascular conditions, metabolic diseases and rare genetic disorders.

Since its founding in 1989 by Dr.

