Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $1.68 Million in FB Financial Corporation $FBK

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 155.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 24.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in FB Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder James Austin Mcpherson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $510,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,484 shares in the company, valued at $569,609.04. This trade represents a 47.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FBK shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

FBK opened at $57.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.00. FB Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $62.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.95.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $178.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.30 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 13.07%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FB Financial Corporation will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

FB Financial Corporation, through its banking subsidiary FirstBank, is a Tennessee-based bank holding company that provides a broad range of financial services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and commercial clients. Established to serve the banking needs of communities across the southeastern United States, the company’s core offerings include consumer and commercial deposit products, commercial lending, and mortgage services.

In addition to traditional checking and savings accounts, FB Financial’s service portfolio encompasses treasury and cash management, equipment financing, and letters of credit to support the working capital and expansion needs of business customers.

