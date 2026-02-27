Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 52.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,741 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 3.3% in the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 1.9% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $226.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 12,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $2,795,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 197,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,422,791. This represents a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Price Performance

Shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock opened at $231.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.74 and a 200-day moving average of $211.78. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52-week low of $172.71 and a 52-week high of $249.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Packaging Corporation of America’s payout ratio is 58.34%.

Packaging Corporation of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

