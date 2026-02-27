Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 144,538 Shares of Weatherford International PLC $WFRD

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,538 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFRD. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 326,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,369,000 after purchasing an additional 55,183 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 110.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 708,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,629,000 after buying an additional 372,192 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the third quarter worth $1,014,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Weatherford International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 303,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after acquiring an additional 17,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the third quarter valued at $20,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFRD has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Weatherford International from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Weatherford International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Weatherford International from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $104.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.67 and its 200 day moving average is $76.21. Weatherford International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $108.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.49. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weatherford International PLC will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Weatherford International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. This is an increase from Weatherford International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Insider Activity at Weatherford International

In other Weatherford International news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $10,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristin Ruzicka sold 2,129 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $164,465.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,739.25. The trade was a 11.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International (NASDAQ: WFRD) is a global oilfield services company specializing in the development, design and manufacturing of equipment and technologies for oil and natural gas drilling, evaluation, completion and production. The company’s core offerings include well construction services such as directional drilling and wellbore positioning, well completion solutions that encompass sand control and zonal isolation technologies, and production enhancement services involving artificial lift systems and well intervention tools.

In addition to its comprehensive service lines, Weatherford provides a range of drilling optimization and reservoir evaluation products.

