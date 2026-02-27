Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 21,923 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,923 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,239,834,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,588,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137,457 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 197.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,066,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,229 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2,080.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,466,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 88.1% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,312,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,174,952. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.06.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $59.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.20 and a 1 year high of $71.15. The firm has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.38.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.38%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

