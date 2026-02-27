Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 25,259 Shares of Avient Corporation $AVNT

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,259 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in Avient by 26.6% in the third quarter. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 319,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,536,000 after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avient by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,057,000 after buying an additional 335,670 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,084,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,730,000 after buying an additional 71,354 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 19,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 27.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,729,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,001,000 after acquiring an additional 376,667 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. Avient Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.48 and a twelve month high of $44.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Avient had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 2.51%.The firm had revenue of $760.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Avient has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.810-0.810 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.170 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avient Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.60%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVNT. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Avient from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Avient in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avient from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT) is a global provider of specialized and sustainable polymer materials, delivering color, additive and engineered solutions to a wide range of industries. The company’s core offerings include masterbatches, colorant systems, compounds and resins designed to enhance performance, aesthetics and environmental sustainability. Avient serves markets such as packaging, automotive, consumer goods, healthcare, electronics, and agriculture, tailoring products to meet stringent regulatory and end-use requirements.

Formed through a corporate rebranding in 2020 following the divestiture of PolyOne’s specialty businesses, Avient traces its heritage to a legacy of polymer innovation spanning decades.

