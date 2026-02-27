Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,644 Shares of Fabrinet $FN

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 52.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FN. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 33.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 86.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FN opened at $560.49 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $148.55 and a 12-month high of $632.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $488.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 9.69%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Fabrinet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.14, for a total value of $1,021,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,726.46. The trade was a 10.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Homa Bahrami sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.75, for a total transaction of $1,588,125.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,885. This trade represents a 16.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $537.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities set a $600.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.25.

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

