Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 62.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $582.00 to $472.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.87.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 4.9%

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $381.10 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $298.00 and a 52-week high of $566.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.71. The company has a market capitalization of $96.08 billion, a PE ratio of -302.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.03.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

Positive Sentiment: New product release — CrowdStrike announced general availability of FalconID, a phishing‑resistant, risk‑aware MFA extension for the Falcon platform that directly targets AI‑accelerated credential phishing. This strengthens identity security positioning and revenue optionality. Article Title

New product release — CrowdStrike announced general availability of FalconID, a phishing‑resistant, risk‑aware MFA extension for the Falcon platform that directly targets AI‑accelerated credential phishing. This strengthens identity security positioning and revenue optionality. Positive Sentiment: Strategic partnerships & integrations — CrowdStrike partnered with VAST Data to secure the AI data lifecycle and announced Splashtop integration to simplify Falcon deployment/ops. Partnerships accelerate enterprise adoption and embed Falcon into AI/cloud stacks. Article Title

Strategic partnerships & integrations — CrowdStrike partnered with VAST Data to secure the AI data lifecycle and announced Splashtop integration to simplify Falcon deployment/ops. Partnerships accelerate enterprise adoption and embed Falcon into AI/cloud stacks. Positive Sentiment: Event & investor visibility — CrowdStrike scheduled investor-conference participation and Fal.Con Gov (March 18) to showcase AI-defense leadership to government and institutional buyers — positive for pipeline and gov’t contracts. Article Title

Event & investor visibility — CrowdStrike scheduled investor-conference participation and Fal.Con Gov (March 18) to showcase AI-defense leadership to government and institutional buyers — positive for pipeline and gov’t contracts. Positive Sentiment: Bullish media & influencer commentary — Jim Cramer highlighted CrowdStrike favorably (calling it “killing it”), and bullish pieces argue recent AI-driven sell-off is an overreaction, which can attract buyers. Article Title

Bullish media & influencer commentary — Jim Cramer highlighted CrowdStrike favorably (calling it “killing it”), and bullish pieces argue recent AI-driven sell-off is an overreaction, which can attract buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings/estimates focus — Wall Street preview pieces from Zacks/Yahoo dig into Q4 (Jan 2026) metric estimates; useful for monitoring guidance beats/misses but not market-moving until results. Article Title

Earnings/estimates focus — Wall Street preview pieces from Zacks/Yahoo dig into Q4 (Jan 2026) metric estimates; useful for monitoring guidance beats/misses but not market-moving until results. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst actions — JPMorgan cut its price target (582→472) but kept an overweight rating; that is cautiously constructive but reduces upside assumptions. Article Title

Mixed analyst actions — JPMorgan cut its price target (582→472) but kept an overweight rating; that is cautiously constructive but reduces upside assumptions. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades & lower targets — Evercore cut its PT to $375 (equal‑weight), Stifel trimmed its target, and outlets report pessimistic forecasts from Oppenheimer and TD Cowen; these actions pressured the stock recently. Article Title

Analyst downgrades & lower targets — Evercore cut its PT to $375 (equal‑weight), Stifel trimmed its target, and outlets report pessimistic forecasts from Oppenheimer and TD Cowen; these actions pressured the stock recently. Negative Sentiment: AI vendor news sparked a sell-off — Anthropic/“Claude” announcements earlier in the week triggered fears AI could disrupt cybersecurity vendors, prompting rapid share weakness before the rebound. That remains a short‑term risk if AI narratives turn negative again. Article Title

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total value of $5,498,758.58. Following the sale, the president owned 342,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,399,015.90. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 28,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.01, for a total value of $11,916,577.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,054,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,695,075.02. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,247 shares of company stock worth $45,722,274. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

