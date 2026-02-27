Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 48.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,579 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,085,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,265,237,000 after acquiring an additional 964,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,099,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,728,576,000 after purchasing an additional 292,167 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,904,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,586,000 after purchasing an additional 771,966 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $528,279,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 37.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,203,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,802,000 after buying an additional 867,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $121.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $168.08. The company has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 234.84% and a net margin of 5.01%.Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Dell Technologies to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Egon Durban sold 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total transaction of $9,806,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,172,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,935,755.36. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

