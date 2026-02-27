DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. $DOCN Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,323 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,580,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 300,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 84,816 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth $455,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 18.7% in the second quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 33.1% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,564,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,460,000 after buying an additional 389,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.
DigitalOcean Stock Performance
Shares of DOCN opened at $54.46 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.77.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Here are the key news stories impacting DigitalOcean this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and AI momentum: Management reported AI-specific ARR of ~$120M, accelerating revenue growth and raised 2026 guidance — evidence the company is winning higher‑value AI/inference workloads and generating stickier platform revenue. MarketBeat: DigitalOcean’s AI Surge
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets: Multiple firms raised targets (examples include Barclays, Bank of America and Cantor Fitzgerald), signaling growing analyst confidence — new targets cited in the $69–$86 range. Barclays raise BofA raise Cantor Fitzgerald
- Positive Sentiment: Product / capacity expansion: Company is expanding AMD Instinct GPU capacity and institutional footprint to support inference workloads — helps control costs and supply risk vs. NVIDIA dependency. Yahoo: DigitalOcean expands AMD AI cloud
- Neutral Sentiment: Institutional expansion coverage: Reporting notes DigitalOcean is broadening its cloud infrastructure and institutional reach, which should support longer‑term growth but will require capex execution. KalkineMedia
- Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly metrics analysis available: Analysts are digging into Q4 metrics to reconcile beat/guidance with margins and unit economics — useful for modeling but not an immediate directional catalyst. Zacks Q4 analysis
- Negative Sentiment: Convertible notes hedge risk: A TipRanks analysis flags complexity around DigitalOcean’s 2030 convertible notes hedge — potential dilution, pricing and counterparty risks that could concern shareholders. TipRanks: Convertible notes hedge risk
- Negative Sentiment: Bear/bubble caution: Critics warn the current rally echoes prior cycles (valuation/speculation risks) and highlight margin/cash‑flow tradeoffs as capex ramps to meet demand. Seeking Alpha: It’s 2022 All Over Again
DigitalOcean Company Profile
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc is a cloud infrastructure provider that focuses on simplicity, performance and developer experience. The company offers a range of cloud services designed to help software developers, startups and small- to medium-sized businesses deploy, manage and scale applications. Its flagship offering, Droplets, provides virtual private servers that can be configured with various CPU, memory and storage options. In addition to compute instances, DigitalOcean’s platform includes managed Kubernetes, scalable object and block storage, managed databases, load balancers and networking capabilities such as Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) and Floating IPs.
Founded in 2011 and headquartered in New York City, DigitalOcean was created with the goal of making cloud computing more accessible to individual developers and smaller teams.
