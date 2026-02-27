Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) versus LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Critical Review

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) and Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for LEG Immobilien and Douglas Elliman, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LEG Immobilien 0 1 1 0 2.50 Douglas Elliman 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LEG Immobilien and Douglas Elliman”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LEG Immobilien $1.41 billion N/A $71.42 million $14.87 5.08 Douglas Elliman $995.63 million 0.21 -$76.32 million ($0.70) -3.38

LEG Immobilien has higher revenue and earnings than Douglas Elliman. Douglas Elliman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LEG Immobilien, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.6% of Douglas Elliman shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Douglas Elliman shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LEG Immobilien and Douglas Elliman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LEG Immobilien 102.58% 14.62% 5.65% Douglas Elliman -5.76% -3.19% -0.93%

Volatility & Risk

LEG Immobilien has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Douglas Elliman has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LEG Immobilien beats Douglas Elliman on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities. It also provides information technology (IT) services for third parties; and management services for third-party properties. The company's property portfolio consisted of residential units; commercial units; and garages and parking spaces in North Rhine-Westphalia. LEG Immobilien SE was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Inc. owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

