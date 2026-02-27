Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Oklo Inc. $OKLO

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) by 298.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oklo were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Oklo alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Oklo in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Oklo by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Oklo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Oklo from $146.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oklo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.93.

Oklo News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Insider Activity at Oklo

In other news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 840,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $69,148,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,065,600. This trade represents a 34.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 69,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $5,475,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 202,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,842,444.80. This trade represents a 25.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,750,590 shares of company stock worth $152,068,284 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Stock Performance

OKLO stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. Oklo Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $193.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -127.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.90.

Oklo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.