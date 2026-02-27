Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Oklo Inc. $OKLO

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) by 298.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oklo were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Oklo in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Oklo by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Oklo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Oklo from $146.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oklo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.93.
Oklo News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Oklo secured a clean-energy supply agreement with Meta that includes a prepayment component and closed the Atomic Alchemy acquisition, adding radioisotope production as a new revenue line — a meaningful de‑risking and diversification of cash flow potential. Oklo’s Meta Deal And Atomic Alchemy Buy Open New Revenue Paths
- Positive Sentiment: Industry-level momentum: Reuters reports nuclear startups (including Oklo) are bullish on meeting the U.S. pilot program deadline, which supports regulatory progress and potential pilot revenue timelines. Nuclear startups bullish on hitting US pilot program deadline
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst comparison pieces highlight OKLO as a high‑risk, high‑upside play versus regulated utility SO; useful framing for investors weighing volatility vs stable income. OKLO vs. SO: Which Nuclear Stock Has Better Risk-Reward?
- Neutral Sentiment: Retail interest remains strong despite a recent pullback — coverage notes a ~24% month decline while Reddit sentiment and price targets (some bullish) continue to drive speculative volume. This underpins short-term price swings rather than fundamentals. Oklo Is Down 24% But Reddit Is Betting on a $250 Target by July 4
- Negative Sentiment: A detailed note warns of “high expectations” and limited near‑term fundamentals for Oklo, signaling that upside depends on successful long‑dated project execution and regulatory milestones — a risk to valuation if timelines slip. Oklo: High Expectations, Limited Near-Term Fundamentals
Insider Activity at Oklo
In other news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 840,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $69,148,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,065,600. This trade represents a 34.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 69,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $5,475,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 202,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,842,444.80. This trade represents a 25.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,750,590 shares of company stock worth $152,068,284 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.
Oklo Stock Performance
OKLO stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. Oklo Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $193.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -127.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.90.
Oklo Company Profile
Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.
The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.
