Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,699 Shares of Loar Holdings Inc. $LOAR

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Loar were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loar in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Loar by 390.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Loar by 8,383.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Loar during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Loar by 347.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Loar reported $0.26 EPS vs. $0.19 expected and revenue of $131.8M vs. $128M, with revenue up 19.3% YoY and healthy margins, which supports near‑term fundamentals. Read More.

Q4 results beat expectations — Loar reported $0.26 EPS vs. $0.19 expected and revenue of $131.8M vs. $128M, with revenue up 19.3% YoY and healthy margins, which supports near‑term fundamentals. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Revenue outlook raised — management provided FY‑2026 revenue guidance meaningfully above consensus (guidance range ~$640–650M vs. ~561M consensus), signaling stronger top‑line growth expectations. Read More.

Revenue outlook raised — management provided FY‑2026 revenue guidance meaningfully above consensus (guidance range ~$640–650M vs. ~561M consensus), signaling stronger top‑line growth expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call / full transcript available — management commentary and the Q&A could clarify drivers of margin trends, the mix behind the revenue outlook, and cadence for EPS recovery. Review the call transcript for detail. Read More. and Read More.

Earnings call / full transcript available — management commentary and the Q&A could clarify drivers of margin trends, the mix behind the revenue outlook, and cadence for EPS recovery. Review the call transcript for detail. Read More. and Read More. Negative Sentiment: EPS guidance disappointed — Loar set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $0.760–0.800, below consensus (~$0.94), suggesting near‑term margin pressure or investments that could compress EPS despite higher revenue. Read More.

EPS guidance disappointed — Loar set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $0.760–0.800, below consensus (~$0.94), suggesting near‑term margin pressure or investments that could compress EPS despite higher revenue. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation risk — analysts and coverage pieces note Loar trades at a high P/E relative to recent returns (market data shows elevated multiple), making the stock sensitive to any EPS misses or slower margin recovery. Read More.

Valuation risk — analysts and coverage pieces note Loar trades at a high P/E relative to recent returns (market data shows elevated multiple), making the stock sensitive to any EPS misses or slower margin recovery. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Pre‑earnings weakness — the stock had slumped into the report, indicating investor skepticism that may amplify volatility despite the beat. Read More.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOAR. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Loar in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Loar in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Loar from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Loar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Loar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Loar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Loar stock opened at $69.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 104.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.30. Loar Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $62.10 and a one year high of $99.67.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $131.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. Loar had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 13.33%.Loar’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Loar Holdings Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

