Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,537 Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF $TPHD

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,537 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 522.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeWealth Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000.
Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $349.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.55 and a 200 day moving average of $39.35. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.
Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Increases Dividend
About Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF
The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.
